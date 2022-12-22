Trusted source clarifies emerging Ipswich Town and Peterborough United transfer rumour

Ipswich Town have made an enquiry for Peterborough United’s Jack Taylor, reports TWTD.

Earlier this morning, Football League World claimed that Ipswich Town had made a bid for Taylor, 24, who currently plays for Town’s League One rivals Peterborough United.

But trusted Ipswich Town source TWTD have since revealed that this is untrue, and that the Tractor Boys have only made an enquiry for the Irishman.

Taylor has played 19 times in League One so far this season, scoring three goals from midfield and assisting one.

He was linked alongside Ipswich Town last summer but Kieran McKenna’s side didn’t make a move. But it appears that Ipswich are now keen on a midfield signing ahead of next moth, with Middlesbrough’s Massimo Luongo currently training with the club.

Ipswich currently sit in 2nd place of the League One table. They’re two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle and two points ahead of Sheffield Wednesday in 3rd.

Peterborough meanwhile have slipped out of the top-six after a run of three-straight defeats in the league – Grant McCann’s side have lost their last five in all competitions.

Taylor to Ipswich Town…

Taylor is someone that McKenna and his recruitment team are obviously fond of, and they’ll have done their due diligence too given the fact that he was linked last summer.

He’s been inexpressive form so far this season and he would certainly bring a degree of energy to this current Ipswich Town midfield – as would Luongo, so McKenna’s preference for a midfielder in January seems clear.

Taylor might be a costly pursuit for Ipswich Town but he could be a player that settles in this Ipswich XI for years to come, and he could also be a player that really bolsters their promotion push should he sign next month.

Ipswich Town return to action v Oxford United on boxing Day.