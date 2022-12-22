South American youngster becomes surprise target for Sunderland, report claims

Sunderland have sent scouts to watch young Chilean talent Paolo Guajardo, according to Punto Cruzado.

Guajardo, 19, plays for Santiago Wanderers in Chile’s Primera B.

In 12 league outings this season, the young winger has scored five and assisted once.

Guajardo also features for Chile’s youth set-up and his performances are beginning to turn heads.

The report has suggested Sunderland’s interest is rivalled by Universidad de Chile, Universidad Católica and Colo Colo in Chile and Chicago Fire of the MLS.

The three Chilean sides rumoured to be interested are huge outfits in South America and they could have a lot of pulling power, but the chance of playing in England’s second tier could persuade the 19-year-old prospect.

1 of 12 Before Lee Johnson, who was the last Sunderland manager to win either a league title or domestic trophy with the club? Martin O'Neill Roy Keane Gus Poyet Mick McCarthy

History repeating itself…

Last summer, Sunderland brought in Jewison Bennette from Costa Rica and now it seems they are targeting the continent once again.

Bennette has become a fan favourite since joining Sunderland and Sunderland’s loyalty to young talent will definitely help them when tempting players to the north east.

Sunderland sit 13th in the Championship and look set for a solid first year back at this level, and while many may argue they need proven quality in January, Guajardo will be another for the future.

The Black Cats have an abundance of talent in the forward areas and that may be a stumbling block when it comes to getting this one over the line.

Tony Mowbray is a strong developer of young talent and should this move materialise, Guajardo will get the chance to show his quality.

But for now, Mowbray will be fully focused on preparing his squad for the Boxing Day clash against Blackburn Rovers.