Report reveals Sunderland man’s recovery timeframe after serious injury

Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton is set to be out of action for nine to 12 weeks following an injury picked up last weekend, Football Insider reports.

Embleton, 23, was stretchered off in last weekend’s clash against Hull City.

The versatile midfielder has scored twice and assisted a further two so far this season in the Championship. However, he’s set for an extended spell on the sidelines after a significant ankle injury.

Now, despite fears Embleton could be out for the remainder of the season, it has been reported by Football Insider that he will be missing between nine and 12 weeks and is set to have surgery on Friday.

The news comes as a welcomed shock to Sunderland fans with the ankle fracture not as bad as it appeared at the time, but Tony Mowbray will still have to cope without the academy-graduate for around three months.

An underrated role…

Embleton’s performances can be inconsistent, but the former Blackpool loanee does often go under the radar when playing in red and white. The creative midfielder is comfortable with both feet and can provide Sunderland with moments of brilliance in tough games where chances are few-and-far between.

Embleton has struggled for a consistent run in the squad this year, and unfortunately this setback won’t help him there.

Embleton should return to training before the season ends, but given the injury, it will be wise for the Black Cats to take their time with the midfielder and his recovery. However, this news is certainly a step in the right direction.

For now though, Mowbray must find a way to replace him and his focus will be on the Boxing Day clash at home to Blackburn Rovers.