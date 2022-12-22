Portsmouth prioritising new addition in key position this January, report reveals

Portsmouth will make a new right-back option their priority for the January transfer window, a report from The News has said.

Portsmouth could do with a new face or two this winter to breathe some life into their campaign.

The promising start they made seems a long time ago now and if they’re to receive their chances of a promotion push this season, their fortunes need to turn around soon. And, some new additions could help them in their bid to do so.

Now, with January approaching, it’s emerged that a new right-back option will be on Cowley’s shopping list.

The News has reported that with Joe Rafferty struggling with injuries this season and Kieron Freeman far down the pecking order at Fratton Park, there’s a need for a fresh face who can come in on the right-hand side of defence to provide further cover and competition.

Zak Swanson is also on the books after his summer arrival from Arsenal, but another option wouldn’t go amiss…

Time will tell…

It remains to be seen just who comes through the doors at Fratton Park next month, but another option on the right-hand side would make for a promising start to winter business.

Whether or not it would really help turn around Pompey’s fortunes is up for debate though.

After starting so well, their slide over the last few months has been thoroughly disappointing and all those in positions of power at the club have come under fire as a result. It will be hoped a new leaf can be turned over in 2023 though, with a long-awaited rise out of League One still the goal for Portsmouth.