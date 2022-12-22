Opinion: West Brom should consider January recall of this loaned out star

West Brom will be hopeful a fruitful January transfer window can boost their bid to push towards the play-offs, but it won’t all be about incomings.

West Brom will have to manage loan players correctly too, be it ones already out on temporary stints away from the club or those still at The Hawthorns who could benefit from a spell elsewhere.

Among those currently out on loan is young centre-back Caleb Taylor. He’s been a huge hit with Cheltenham Town in his first full season of regular senior football and with January approaching, a recall should be up for consideration…

What to do with Taylor…

The 19-year-old had caught the eye in the Baggies’ academy before this season and his time in League One has only increased his stock. He’s been a nailed on starter with Wade Elliott’s Cheltenham Town, helping keep eight clean sheets in 19 league games.

Regular game time is exactly what West Brom would have hoped Taylor would get out on loan, so there can be no qualms about that. However, the talented defender has shown he’s capable of performing at a higher level, and that’s why they should consider a recall.

The Baggies’ defence has been strong under Corberan, so it’s hard to see Taylor pushing into the starting XI just yet.

A winter recall would allow West Brom to send the youngster elsewhere though, and a move to a team higher up in League One could be perfect. If he’s got a future at The Hawthorns, some experience with a promotion-chasing side could stand him in great stead when he’s back with the Baggies, and Cheltenham aren’t going to be reaching those heights this season.

Elliott’s side sit in 17th at the moment, five points clear of the relegation zone.

If West Brom are satisfied with Taylor’s position with the Robins, then a recall is unlikely. It would be intriguing to see him duke it out further up the division though, and that should at least be considered by his parent club.