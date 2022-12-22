Opinion: Watford should consider January recall of loaned out midfielder

Watford boss Slaven Bilic will get his first chance to freshen up his ranks in the upcoming January transfer window.

Watford could do with a fresh face or two this winter and one area it’s clear that needs reinforcing is in midfield.

Injuries to almost all of the Hornets’ midfield department meant Bilic resorted to the signing of free agent Leandro Bacuna, who has partnered Tom Dele-Bashiru as the only fit, natural central midfielders left in the squad.

Yes, the injuries will heal and January presents the chance for new additions, but a loan recall of Domingos Quina is also worth considering…

What to do with Quina?

Quina has been with Watford since the summer of 2018 but he’s spent much of his recent seasons out on loan. The attacking midfielder has endured time with Granada, Fulham and Barnsley but currently, he’s in La Liga with Elche.

That spell hasn’t beard much fruit. Quina has played only nine times, coming off the bench on seven occasions. He’s not featured in any of the last four games either with the Spanish outfit rooted to the foot of the table.

Elche’s deal for Quina is season-long and an option to buy is included, but it would be a real surprise if it gets that far.

Given their midfield shortage, bringing Quina back as another option in the middle of the park could be a clever move for Watford to make. His technical ability caught the eye previously and although there have been questions over how he applies himself in games, a chance to impress new boss Bilic could turn over a new leaf for Quina.

Even if he’s not to be given a shot in the side, a change of scenery on a new loan or permanent basis would be beneficial. A fresh loan would give him a better chance at more regular game time after a tough spell with Elche, while a sale would provide a complete fresh start and some funds for Watford to spend on new midfield options.

It remains to be seen how his situation pans out, but a winter recall is certainly worth considering.