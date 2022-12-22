Opinion: Ipswich Town should consider ambitious move for West Brom target amid midfielder hunt

Ipswich Town will be thankful that they built a squad with such depth for this season, although a shortage of midfield options has been exposed somewhat ahead of January.

Ipswich Town’s go-to partnership in the middle of the park has become Sam Morsy and Cameron Humphreys, with the academy graduate called upon amid injuries to Lee Evans, Dominic Ball and Panutche Camara.

He’s made good on his chance to impress too, but with automatic promotion the aim, Kieran McKenna will be wary of leaning too heavily on Humphreys, who is still a pretty raw talent.

Midfield additions have been touted ahead of next month of Jack Taylor of Peterborough United has now been linked again while Massimo Luongo is in on trial.

However, another option the Tractor Boys should have their eye on is Huddersfield Town’s Jon Russell…

A winter move awaits…

Russell is down the pecking order at the John Smith’s Stadium amid a contract impasse and Mark Fotheringham has suggested that he’ll be free to make an exit in the January transfer window.

That opens the door for someone to swoop in and West Brom have already been linked. With Carlos Corberan in charge of the Baggies, it seems they’d have a good chance of a deal too given that Russell made his Terriers breakthrough under the Spaniard.

Ipswich Town have shown they have the financial might to recruit Championship players before though, and there are reasons why a Portman Road switch could be better for Russell. He’d have a better shot at regular minutes and despite previously impressing in the second-tier, you feel the midfielder could do with a spell in League One to aid his development.

That spell in the third-tier might not be long given Ipswich’s promotion chances, but it would be a benefit nonetheless. The Tractor Boys are a club on the up, and under a top coach in McKenna who previously played as a midfielder himself, he could really get the best out of Russell.

Yes, with West Brom keen it would be an ambitious move, but Ipswich Town are an ambitious club. This is a move that would definitely be worth exploring at the very least.