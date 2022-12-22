MK Dons offer managerial position to Leeds United coach, report claims

Leeds United coach Mark Jackson has been offered the vacant MK Dons job, claims Football League World.

MK Dons sacked manager Liam Manning following a slow start to the season, and they’ve since picked up a huge three points against Portsmouth with Dean Lewington as caretaker.

Jackson, 45, has been a first-team coach with Premier League side Leeds United since March 2022, being promoted by Jesse Marsch following his arrival.

Now, reports are suggesting that Jackson has been offered the MK Dons job.

Jackson may not have experience at the helm of a senior side, but these sort of appointments have worked pretty well for MK Dons in the past, and fans must now back Jackson should he sign the contract.

A risk worth taking?

Jackson began his time at Elland Road in their academy as a coach before landing a role as their U23s head coach following Carlos Corberan’s departure – an example of a very good manager who has come out of Leeds’ academy in recent times.

Jackson guided the U23 to the Premier League 2 title and has been involved in the first-team squad for nine months now.

Leeds are known for trying to play an expansive brand of football where possible, so this may be a principle that MK Dons fans could expect to see should this deal get over the line.

However, despite their recent win, they are in a precarious position and Jackson has to ensure he brings stability to the club in 2023.

MK Dons’ next outing is a Boxing Day clash v Forest Green and with the Dons sitting just three points off the bottom of the table, a win is crucial, whether that be under Lewington or Jackson.