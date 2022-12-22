League One transfer round-up: Charlton Athletic could lose young star, Portsmouth’s priority revealed + more

League One clubs will be ready and waiting for the January transfer window to open and plenty of speculation is already circulating ahead of next month.

Charlton Athletic could be in for a blow this winter as Crystal Palace consider recalling Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from his season-long loan spell with the Addicks.

The young winger has been the shining light in a difficult season for the Addicks and Palace are considering a winter recall. Reporter Alan Nixon has said he could then be sent to the Championship, with Millwall, Cardiff City and Hull City keen.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town have two midfielders on their radar as they look to bolster their ranks this winter.

A shortage of options has seen highly-rated talent Cameron Humphreys come into the side but now, TWTD have claimed the Tractor Boys have enquired about Peterborough United’s Jack Taylor, while Massimo Luongo has arrived to train with Kieran McKenna’s side as the end of his Middlesbrough contract nears.

1 of 20 Which EFL club has Billy Sharp NOT played for? Reading Rotherham United Doncaster Rovers Sheffield United

Elsewhere, Cheltenham Town have identified their top striker target ahead of the New Year.

It’s claimed Wade Elliott’s side are eyeing up a loan move for Bristol City forward Sam Bell, who has been in impressive form for the Robins’ U21s side but hasn’t quite forced his way into Nigel Pearson’s first-team on a regular basis.

Portsmouth have seen some speculation build ahead of the January window too. Danny Cowley has made the signing of a new right-back option his priority heading into January, The News has said, with Joe Rafferty still sidelined through injury.

On top of that, as exclusively revealed here on The72, midfielder Jay Mingi is drawing attention from the Championship.

The 22-year-old’s Portsmouth deal expires at the end of the season and his situation has piqued interests elsewhere, with West Brom, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town showing an interest ahead of next month.