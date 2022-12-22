Kompany hails ‘good, honest and brave’ Burnley performance v Manchester United

Vincent Kompany’s high-flying Burnley travelled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup last night.

The Clarets would have went into this fixture with great optimism, hoping their excellent league form could carry over to help them to a great cup upset.

Unfortunately for Kompany, his side returned home empty handed as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat as goals by Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford either side of half time sunk Burnley.

While the result was disappointing, Kompany had enough to be proud of coming away from a game in which his side were massive underdogs.

When reflecting on the performance he said:

“I thought we went in for every challenge, every tackle, every second ball and I don’t think we ever allowed the game to be comfortable for them.

“It was a good, honest and brave performance that was full of energy, I didn’t want us to roll over because we came to Old Trafford, but it was a tough game of course.”

Burnley have proven to be a match for the Red Devils in the past, but quality told in the match, and the former Manchester City man recognised that his former rivals had the edge in that regard.

“They’re a good team, well coached with plenty of quality throughout and a couple of moments of quality proves to be the difference,” Kompany continued.

Kompany’s men have taken the Championship by storm this season after a Summer of vast change and sit top of the Championship by a three point margin, having been very impressive with their performances.

Burnley face play-off hopefuls Birmingham City at Turf Moor in their next fixture and they will need to lick their wounds and move on if they are to overcome a strong Blues side.

1 of 20 Which EFL club has Billy Sharp NOT played for? Reading Rotherham United Doncaster Rovers Sheffield United

Kompany recognised this, saying after last night’s defeat at Old Trafford:

“I thought we rose to the challenge well and there is a lot we can take from this game into the next one, we can’t be too hurt from this.”

Victory would have set up a Carabao Cup quarter final for the Clarets but instead they bow out and can turn their attention to a heavily congested Championship season.

The next game…

Birmingham City will be a good match for Burnley, but the Clarets are steamrolling the Championship this season and they’ll be expecting another win.

Blues currently sit in 9th place and have lost just one of their last seven in the league, so Kompany’s Burnley can’t be complacent.

But after strong wins over Middlesbrough, QPR and Blackburn Rovers in their last few outings, the Clarets should be confident.

The game kicks off at 8pm on December 27th.