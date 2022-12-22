Jon Dahl Tomasson makes transfer admission as Blackburn Rovers loan list four senior players

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said he hopes to sign players before letting anyone leave on loan in the January transfer window.

Blackburn Rovers will have the chance to shuffle their ranks in January as they bid to boost their fight for promotion.

It’s already been said that there could be temporary departures too. Lancs Live stated last week that Dilan Markanday, Tayo Edun, Joe Rankin-Costello and Aynsley Pears will be available on loan deals in a bid to give them more game time away from Ewood Park.

Now though, Tomasson has made an admission over what he’d like to happen before anyone heads out.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the Dane stated that before letting anyone go, it would be his preference that new faces come through the doors to bolster his ranks. He also spoke of the important of keeping the dressing room fresh, saying:

“I always think you need to change things in the dressing room, give players the chance of playing games, they need more load or to find a place because they always need the feeling that they have a chance of playing otherwise they won’t be training well.

“We need a group who will be training well… we also need players coming into the dressing room, especially to get that competition that we need.

“It’s a young squad, it’s not a big squad in that way. I would always want to get players in immediately [before letting others go] if I could decide that.”

Freshening up the ranks…

With Blackburn Rovers firmly in the fight for promotion to the Premier League, some new faces in January could help bring the best out of Tomasson’s ranks over the second half of the campaign.

The increased competition will hopefully fire up the existing squad members and get them performing at the top of their game, so it will be hoped those new bodies can come in sooner rather than later.

That will give ample time for loan listed players like Markanday, Edun, Rankin-Costello and Pears to find new clubs for the rest of the season. As said before, the sooner that happens the better, with Rovers surely keen to avoid a frantic end to the window.