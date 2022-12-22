Ipswich Town lodge bid for Peterborough United midfielder, report claims

Ipswich Town have made a bid for Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor, a report from Football League World has claimed.

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for promotion back to the Championship and Kieran McKenna will know the arrival of some fresh faces this winter will aid their efforts to end their extended stay in the third-tier.

Midfield looks to be an area that could do with bolstering. Injuries have meant youngster Cameron Humphreys has become Sam Morsy’s partner in the middle and while he’s impressed, there will surely be concerns about relying so heavily on a player in his first full season of regular senior action.

Now though, it has been claimed the Tractor Boys have already made a move for their midfield target.

Football League World claims Ipswich Town have made a bid for Jack Taylor, who plays his football with League One rivals Peterborough United.

He made a good impression in the Championship amid Posh’s struggles last season and remains a key player for Grant McCann’s side. Taylor has played 25 times this season, managing four goals and one assist.

A good target, but would Posh sell?

There can be no doubts about Taylor’s ability. The 24-year-old looks ready for a test at a higher level on a more frequent basis after well and truly proving himself in League One.

However, Posh have promotion ambitions of their own and losing Taylor would be a big blow, especially to a League One rival.

Despite rumours of financial issues at London Road, key figure Darragh MacAnthony has played down the claims and the fact he’s said there’s no need to sell prized asset Ronnie Edwards could imply there’s not a need to cash in on any star players, which Taylor is.

Ipswich Town have the financial backing behind them though, so it will be interesting to see if the claims of a bid develop into anything serious over the upcoming January transfer window.