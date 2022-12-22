‘I’m not surprised’ – Viktor Gyokeres on being the Championship’s top scorer and on Coventry City’s play-off ambitions

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres says he’s ‘not surprised’ that he’s currently leading the Championship scorers’ table.

Gyokeres netted his 11th Championship goal of the campaign last night, handing Coventry City a 1-0 win over nearby rivals West Brom.

The Sky Blues have now lost just one of their last seven in the league, winning five of those – Gyokeres has scored six in those seven games, coming after a slow start to the season for both him and his side.

The 24-year-old now leads the Championship’s scoring chart having scored two more than any other player in the league, and speaking to the club after last night’s win, he said on this achievement:

“No I’m not surprised. I feel good. I have played a lot this season and the team keep getting better and better.”

Coventry City looked like relegation candidates at the start of the season. But Mark Robins side have since found form and last night’s win over an impressive West Brom side takes them up into 8th place.

“We aim for the play-offs,” Gyokeres said.

“This is what we are doing, we just want to win as many games as possible and it was a difficult start to the season, catching up with fixtures and not playing regularly.

“We will keep going and the team will get better. We want to continue to win as many games as possible and stay up the table.”