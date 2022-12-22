Hartlepool United’s position on potential winter swoop for National League striker revealed

Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle has said the club will not be signing Oldham Athletic’s Hallan Hope and played down claims he was watching the striker recently.

Hartlepool United’s struggles in front of goal have been a big reason behind their struggles this season.

They have managed to clamber out of the bottom two after defeating Crawley Town earlier this month and it will be hoped that they can start to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone with the help of some new additions in the winter.

Links have already emerged ahead of January, with ex-Everton striker Hope mentioned recently.

Pools boss Curle has worked with the Oldham Athletic man previously, but now, he’s made it clear a reunion isn’t on the cards.

When quizzed on the rumours by the Hartlepool Mail, Curle confirmed the striker will not be coming to Victoria Park, playing down previous claims that it was Hope he was watching while reportedly in attendance of Oldham Athletic vs Torquay United.

“Hallam won’t be coming to Hartlepool,” he said.

“Oldham are in a position whereby they’re bringing players in and are reshaping their club when they’ve got players in there – which is their entitlement to do whatever they want to do.

“Was I looking at Hallam when I was at Oldham? I don’t need to go and see Hallam Hope. He’s a player I know very, very well.