Dean Holden and Andy Scott’s Charlton Athletic contract lengths revealed

Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden has a contract at The Valley until the end of the season with technical director Andy Scott’s expiring at the end of January, London News Online has revealed.

Holden was appointed the new Addicks boss earlier this week and he’s now tasked with delivering stability to a club with a wide range of issues.

The former Bristol City manager and Stoke City assistant is well equipped to coach in League One, but he comes into the position with a mountain to climb under the current ownership.

Alongside Holden, Charlton Athletic also announced the appointment of new additions to their club hierarchy including technical director Scott who has revealed he turned down assistant manager roles elsewhere to join the League One team.

Charlton Athletic desperately need stability and these two short-term contracts to two key members of the club could be a potential worry for fans with their future once again uncertain.

1 of 12 Who currently wears the number 24 for Charlton Athletic? Sean Clarke Ryan Inniss Mandela Egbo Nathan Harness

Sensible, or naive?

The Addicks are in a sticky position at the moment in League One. They’re winless in their past six league outings and are drifting nearer to the relegation zone.

Should the unthinkable happen and Charlton Athletic suffer relegation this season then the short deal for Holden may prove to be a sensible decision. But if they do improve on the pitch then Holden should be given every opportunity to build on that next year.

Thomas Sandgaard is very much protecting himself with this move, and there are definitely positives to him doing so. But it will be hoped that, should Holden warrant an extension, Sandgaard does everything he can to extend Holden’s stay.

The Addicks managed to beat Brighton & Hove Albion last night to make it into the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, and Holden will be hoping to get off to a winning start in the league next week when his side face Peterborough United.