Cheltenham Town identify Bristol City man as top January target

Cheltenham Town want to sign Bristol City striker Sam Bell on loan next month, reports BristolLive.

Bell, 20, hasn’t featured too much for the Robins’ senior side so far this season.

The young striker has played in three Championship games and one Carabao Cup outing picking up an assist against Coventry City.

However, Bell has shown his worth in the U21 squad, scoring 13 goals in 13 games so far this campaign.

Earlier this month, it was revealed the Robins had received five loan offers for Bell ahead of the January transfer window.

Now, BristolLive are reporting that League One side Cheltenham Town have joined the race and Bell has been identified as ‘one of their top targets’.

Advantage Cheltenham…

Cheltenham Town are managed by former Bristol City academy coach Wade Elliot and the report states the 44-year-old boss was recently in attendance to watch Bell in the U21.

This pre-existing relationship could help Cheltenham Town persuade Bell to the club, amid strong interest across the third tier.

A loan move would be ideal and it would give Bell the chance to prove himself at senior level, something which strong competition prevents at the Robins.

Elliot’s side are the worst attacking team in League One having scored 16 goals in their 20 fixtures so far. Bell could offer them a much-needed new dynamic in attack and the familiar coach would help him settle in.

His academy record for Bristol City proves his quality, but the 20-year-old may need to grab a loan move with both hands if he wants to challenge the likes of Antoine Semenyo to first-team football next season.

As the window edges closer, it seems more and more likely Bell will get a loan move but with competition strong, it’s hard to say where he’ll end up.