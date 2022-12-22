Championship transfer round-up: Burnley want Celtic talent, West Brom keen on Portsmouth talent + more

Championship transfer news has been flowing over this week with the January window now on the horizon.

West Brom are among those eyeing some fresh faces, and a report exclusively on The72 revealed their interest in Jay Mingi.

The Portsmouth midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and the Baggies are keen on him heading into next month. They’re not alone though, with Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town also potential suitors.

Another midfielder claimed to be on Championship transfer radars is Wolves’ out of favour man Connor Ronan. He’s struggled for game time at Molineux this season and will be available this winter, with Coventry City, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town all interested, as per the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace could recall Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to send him to a second-tier side this winter.

The young winger has impressed with Charlton Athletic over the first half of the season and amid a potential recall, reporter Alan Nixon has said Millwall, Hull City and Cardiff City are all suitors, as are League One pair Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

A couple more emerging talents have been mentioned of Championship targets too. Sunderland, after swooping on Costa Rica for Jewison Bennette in the summer, are claimed to be eyeing Chilean starlet Paolo Guajardo.

Burnley also have their eye on an impressive youngster too. Celtic defender Ewan Otoo is on the Clarets’ radar, the Daily Mail has said, but Premier League duo Fulham and Aston Villa are also keen.

In terms of interest in Championship players, some are already attracting attention from elsewhere.

Yorkshire Live states Anel Ahmedhodzic is among the Sheffield United players expected to draw offers after his impressive start to life at Bramall Lane. Bristol City talent Sam Bell is also wanted on loan, with Cheltenham Town reportedly keen.

Last but not least is Hull City summer signing Ozan Tufan, who is said to be admired by Besiktas boss Senol Gunes.