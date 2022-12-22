Anthony Hayes shares social media message with Charlton Athletic fans after Brighton win

Charlton Athletic produced a giant killing in the Carabao Cup last night, beating Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties.

It’s a win that will breed confidence and optimism at a club going through a really tough spell.

Charlton Athletic have been poor in League One this season and their form resulted in the sacking of Ben Garner.

First-team coach Anthony Hayes was placed in temporary charge, but Dean Holden has since been appointed as the club’s new boss and he watched on from the stands last night.

And Hayes’ side played out a goalless draw v Brighton before winning 4-3 on penalties, and earlier today, Hayes tweeted this:

Hayes took temporary charge of the club at a hugely difficult time. The fan base has seemingly lost a lot of hope in the club and its hierarchy but Hayes and the Charlton players deserve credit for last night’s win.

Charlton are into the last eight of the Carabao Cup and it’ll give fans something to get excited about – but focus must remain on League One duties and on moving up the table.

Mic drop…

Charlton have some good players in their side, and they proved that last night. There’s a lot of noise around the club but Hayes and co certainly dropped the mic with last night’s win.

It gives Holden a nice platform to come in on, with a home game v Peterborough United being his first game in charge of the club.

It’s a tough opener, but the Brighton performance will give the players a huge amount of confidence, and it could help Holden to have an immediate impact on this side.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Boxing Day.