2 under-rated Watford players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

Watford sit 4th in the Championship as they hunt down the top two under Slaven Bilic.

The Hornets have been on the climb since the Croatian took over in September and have the talent to put Sheffield United and maybe even Burnley under pressure.

The limelight so far this season has been on Watford’s established forwards; Joao Pedro is having a wonderful campaign and Ismaila Sarr is attracting attention once again.

While the focus is on their attack, credit must be given to the following undercover operators in the team who perhaps deserve more credit…

Craig Cathcart

Now in his eighth season with the Hornets, 33-year-old Cathcart is showing his class yet again at this level – the central defender is truly a Rolls Royce in the Championship.

Cathcart goes about his defensive responsibilities with great composure and his dominance at the back has proven vital for Watford this season.

In a team that lacks the qualities needed to play on the front foot, Cathcart is a great passing outlet for the Hornets and it is imperative that he plays every match if promotion is the aim.

Injuries have hindered the Northern Irishman’s chances this season but in his 14 appearances he has been on the losing side just once, while in the nine games he hasn’t featured, Watford tasted defeat five times – and this is no coincidence.

There have been question marks over his ability given his age but there should now be no doubt that he has what it takes to lead this team to the Premier League.

Cathcart’s current contract expires at the end of the season and he should without a doubt be in the running for a new deal to keep him at Vicarage Road.

William Troost-Ekong

Nigeria’s skipper has had a very mixed time since he switched Udine for Hertfordshire. William Troost-Ekong immediately cemented his place in the starting XI upon his arrival two years ago but has since been on the fringes of the squad.

A difficult season in the Premier League saw the centre-back out of favour under Roy Hodgson and then Rob Edwards until the latter’s final game in charge.

Troost-Ekong came in against Sunderland back in September and instantly showed his quality – the former Tottenham youth player is a strong defender and an aerial threat too, which compliments Cathcart’s calmer approach very well.

One big issue with Troost-Ekong over the years is his risky passing style that has seen the Hornets punished on a number of times. However, this season has seen a great improvement to his distribution and he is now consistent in breaking the opposition lines.

Troost-Ekong clearly deserves more credit and there’s no better way to win Watford fans over than scoring against Luton.