2 under-rated Stevenage players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

Stevenage have had a great season so far under Steve Evans, sitting in 2nd place coming up to the festive period.

Some of that success has been rightly given to stars such as Dan Sweeney, Danny Rose, Carl Piergianni and Jordan Roberts as they have hit the ground running as Stevenage players this season.

However, some players in Evans’ side have not been given the credit they deserve and here, we highly two of them.

Terence Vancooten

A Guyana international, versatile defender Vancooten has been at the League Two club since 2017, when he joined from Reading. Stevenage’s longest-serving player started as a full-back before more recently being deployed as a centre-back in a alongside Piergianni and Sweeney or even just ahead of them as a defensive midfielder.

Vancooten has matured as a player and a person through the years and has definitely been helped by Sweeney and Piergianni this season, which has arguably been his best yet. He scored his first goal in club football against Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Trophy and has helped keep 10 clean sheets across all competitions.

He’s only getting better too, so Vancooten is a player who could thrive for Boro in the years to come.

Jamie Reid

Reid has been at the club since 2021 after signing from Mansfield Town, He managed seven goals in 38 games last season and has four to his name thus far this campaign.

He’s adored by the Boro fans for his work ethic due and his late winners have helped too, netting against Peterborough United in the Carabao Cup and against Stockport County in League Two.

All Stevenage fans will hope Reid will kick on and go up another gear to steer Evans’ side to promotion.