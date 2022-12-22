2 under-rated QPR players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

QPR got back to winning ways last time out, with Jimmy Dunne’s goal handing the R’s a 1-0 win at Preston North End.

And it marked the start of Neil Critchley’s QPR tenure too. The former Blackpool boss made the perfect start to life in the QPR dugout and takes his side to Cardiff City on Boxing Day.

Now at the halfway point of the season, it’s easy to see the names in this QPR side that deserve praise. But what about the players who’ve perhaps gone under the radar a bit?

Here we look at two QPR players who perhaps deserve a bit more credit…

Sam Field

The midfielder is well-liked among QPR fans. He was previously at West Brom but couldn’t hold down a regular starting spot under various managers – now he’s one of the first names on the team sheet for QPR.

He’s played in all 23 league fixtures so far this season. Field operates in front of the defence and provides great ground coverage and protection – he’s won possession back for his side more than any other QPR player this season.

He’s not under-rated so much, but he can certainly go games without praise when maybe praise is due – Field is definitely a key member of this side and an injury to him would be a big problem for Critchley.

Kenneth Paal

And Paal is similar to Field in that he’s a popular player among fans, but his contributions to the side can often go unnoticed.

Throughout Mark Warburton’s three-year tenure, the left-back position was always a problematic one for QPR. But Paal’s summer arrival has since filled that void.

In Paal and Ethan Laird, QPR have two quality full-backs, and the impressive performances of Laird can often take the limelight away from Paal.

But he’s an equally important member of this side and someone who’s also showcasing his qualities on set pieces – he provided the assists for Dunne’s goal at Deepdale.

Again, an injury to Paal would be devastating for QPR, who don’t have too much cover on the left.