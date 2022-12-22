2 under-rated Preston North End players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

After a disappointing defeat to QPR on Saturday, Preston currently lie in 7th place, level on points with the play-offs.

North End produced a slow start to the season, recording four goalless games in their opening five and only scoring once. Since then, the Lancashire side have maintained their defensive record and propelled themselves into play-off contention.

There has been many players that have contributed to Preston’s upturn in form over recent weeks, but here are two players who should perhaps get more credit for their contributions…

Andrew Hughes

Since signing in the summer of 2018, Hughes has been ever-present in Preston’s back line, playing in 150 league games. This term, Hughes has played in 15 league games and managed to get on the score-sheet twice.

Playing on the left-side of a back three for Preston, the 30-year-old has been crucial in helping his side keep 11 clean sheets at the halfway point of the season. The experience Hughes possesses allows him to dictate play down the left when going forward, and when it comes to defending, the Welshman uses every ounce of pace and physicality he possesses to outsmart his opponent.

Hughes is able to change the pace of a game almost instantly with his variety of passing and darting runs. It comes as a shock to many Preston fans that Hughes has never received a call up from his national side, and perhaps that will be the ultimate praise for his strong and consistent performances.

Jordan Storey

Another names who deserves more credit is Jordan Storey. The 25-year-old has played in all but one game this season and has played a total of 104 league games for the Lilywhites since 2018.

Playing as the right-sided centre-back, Storey has cemented his place in Ryan Lowe’s side. He’s a physical presence in Preston’s squad and has proved himself to be a key player for future seasons. So far this season, Storey has scored two goals with one coming as a last minute winner versus Middlesbrough.

Perhaps the reason that Storey does not receive enough credit is because he is hoping to fill Paul Huntington’s position. With fans knowing how important he was, they may be reluctant to trust Storey so quickly. Only time will tell for Storey, but his future looks bright.

Preston are next in action on Boxing Day where they host struggling Huddersfield Town. A win could see the hosts climb back into the play-offs but the visitors will be trying to revive their season.