2 under-rated Hull City players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

After a disappointing first half of the season, many Hull City players have been scrutinised as the club currently sit just one place above the relegation zone.

Many were ambitiously predicting a top-six finish for the East Yorkshire outfit this season; a fate that seemed possible after high-profile signings like Oscar Estupinan and Ozan Tufan.

There was a sense of optimism around the MKM Stadium prior to the 2022/23 season, which has added to the disappointment of their current league position.

But there are some players who deserve a bit more praise this season….

Jean Michael Seri

Owner Acun Ilicali prioritised the signing throughout the summer window, as he worked personally on the deal, managing to persuade Jean Michael Seri to join despite interest in Italy.

The coverage which was given to the signing of Seri almost created too many expectations for the former Nice player, with his mistakes being focused on by fans of the club.

Under former manager Shota Arveladze, it seemed like Seri did not fit the system which limited his abilities in the middle of the park, but he was seen to always give 100% until the final whistle.

Since the sacking of Arveladze, Seri has delivered some pivotal performances, most notably away at Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United where he created the most chances in what was a big 4-2 win for the Tigers.

Greg Docherty

The Scottish midfielder is deserving of praise for his performances this season, since missing a month of action at the start of the season due to a thigh injury.

The Glaswegian’s athleticism has been pivotal for Rosenior’s set-up, which is why fellow midfielders Seri and Regan Slater have also seen their fortunes change in terms of form.

Docherty’s most notable contribution this season came away at Blackpool in a 3-1 victory, where his 25-yard screamer helped to claim all three points at Bloomfield Road.

Perhaps Docherty’s consistent performances have been overshadowed by Hull fan-favourite Slater, who has been one of the first names on the team sheet as of late.