West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City: Defender absent but key man set to return

West Brom travel to Coventry City in the Championship tonight.

West Brom will look to extend their five-game winning run when they make the short journey over to the CBS Arena later tonight.

Carlos Corberan’s side have moved up into 16th place of the table and a win tonight could see them move as high as 8th depending on goal difference.

Coventry City sit in 14th place of the table and have only lost one of their last six in the league.

West Brom team news

Ahead of tonight’s game, Corberan revealed that he will have the same set of players to pick from as he did last weekend v Rotherham United.

Corberan also revealed that Semi Ajayi is set to return to the side tonight.

Kyle Bartley looks set to miss out through illness.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Townsend

Pieters

O’Shea

Furlong

Rogic

Yokuslu

Swift

Phillips

Dike

Wallace

Daryl Dike seems to be quickly working his way back to match fitness and he should start up top again tonight, with an unchanged side behind him,

Erik Pieters has filled in at the back for Bartley and he brings a good amount of experience to the back-line, whilst Alex Palmer has nailed down the starting spot in goal – expect Ajayi to start on the bench tonight.

The Baggies’ midfield players of Tom Rogic, John Swift, and Okay Yokuslu are forming a nice partnership and will look to provide the three ahead of them with plenty of service.

If West Brom can play anything like they have in their last five games then Coventry will be in for a very long evening.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.