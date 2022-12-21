Update emerges on AFC Wimbledon loanee’s transfer situation – Dons hold January recall option

AFC Wimbledon loanee Zach Robinson is set to see out the rest of his loan at Dundee despite having a January Recall clause in his contract, according to South London Press.

Robinson has been in impressive form for Gary Bowyer’s side, scoring eight goals and registering two assists. The forward signed a new two-year contract with the Dons this year and was loaned out to Dundee to continue his development.

The 20-year-old’s form is likely to have caught the eye of Dons manager Johnnie Jackson, especially as Robinson has scored more goals than any player currently at Wimbledon.

Bowyer confirmed in November that Wimbledon had a January recall clause in Robinson’s loan contract, but the report from South London Press will put any speculation of a January return to bed.

The Dark Blues are currently second in the Scottish Championship while AFC Wimbledon sit 12th in League Two.

Continuing his development…

The decision to let Robinson stay at Dundee might raise some eyebrows among Dons fans, especially given his impressive form in the first half of the season and Wimbledon’s own performances.

Josh Davison’s six league goals are the highest at the club and fans might have assumed a recall for Robinson was in the offing to help push Wimbledon up the League Two table. They are just three points outside the play-off positions halfway through the season.

But, it seems a Dundee stay will be best for his development, with the Dons graduate set to instead help the Scottish side’s promotion bid. The regular minutes will be of great use to Robinson when returns to Plough Lane next summer.