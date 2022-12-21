‘There are big concerns’ – Can Kolo Toure save Wigan Athletic from relegation?

Wigan Athletic are in a relegation fight, but could Kolo Toure be the man to save them from the drop?

The Latics are currently two points away from safety and sit 23rd in the league halfway through the season. They have only managed six wins so far and have the joint second worst goal-difference in the league.

Toure has only been at the club for two matches since succeeding Leam Richardson. He has seen his side draw away to Millwall and lose at home to Sheffield United.

With Wigan Athletic being his first managerial job, can Toure keep the Latics up this season? We discuss here…

Luke Collins

“Although they put up a spirited fight against a Sheffield United team who are 2nd in the Championship, the same problems for Wigan are still there for both fans and Toure to see, that being defensive errors.

“United’s first goal came from a corner, taking Wigan’s tally to eight goals conceded from set pieces – the joint fourth-highest in the league. The second goal they conceded was even worse, with Tendayi Darikwa clumsily giving the ball away in his own half.

“Their big problem is goals conceded, and specifically their underperforming goalkeepers. Ben Amos and Jamie Jones have both had regular minutes in the Championship this season, and both have failed to impress. Their post-shot expected goals on FBREF – which shows how likely a goalkeeper should save a shot – show that both keepers have let in nearly seven more goals than they should have.

“Luckily for Wigan, they have a former Premier League defender at the helm who was part of the famous Arsenal invincible side. If Toure can train the mistakes out of his Wigan side and address their goalkeeper problem, then they will be in a good position to stay up.”

James Ray

“Obviously Toure’s new to senior management, so onlookers will be intrigued to see just how his Wigan Athletic side play over the course of the season as they bid to maintain their Championship status.

“By all accounts, the Ivorian was an important figure under Brendan Rodgers at both Leicester and Celtic and has a bright future in the coaching game ahead of him. There are big concerns though, one of them the Latics’ squad – I’m not sure if it’s one capable of staying in the second-tier.

“I feel Huddersfield and Blackpool are League One bound, so it will be about who joins them, and even though his squad has clear shortcomings, I think Toure might just be able to galvanise his squad enough to keep him up.

“It’ll be a tough job for the rookie but I’m backing Toure to keep Wigan Athletic in the Championship.”