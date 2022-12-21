The 5 Birmingham City players linked with moves away this season and the likelihood of each player leaving in January

Birmingham City’s January transfer window could be a tricky one, with the club’s current ownership situation leaving question marks surrounding potential incomings.

Birmingham City have done extremely well given the circumstances though. Many thought they’d be relegation candidates this season but John Eustace’s side currently sit in 8th, just two points off the play-offs.

But who has been linked with a move away ahead of January? We look at all those linked with exits this season and assess the likelihood of a winter move…

George Hall

Emerging midfield talent Hall has been linked with a whole host of clubs this season but those most strongly linked are Leeds United. They’ve been constantly mentioned as admirers and it has been said they’re in pole position to secure his services.

The Blues are hoping to hold onto Hall though, but with January approaching, their resolve will surely be tested.

Is an exit likely?

You get the feeling that if the right bid comes in, Birmingham City could be tempted into a sale. An influx of funds would provide a welcome boost and a deal for Hall would likely provide a decent windfall.

Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham is another top Birmingham City prospect to have been linked with an exit.

Newcastle United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland have all been mentioned as suitors, while Borussia Dortmund, who signed older brother Jude from the Blues, have been linked before as well.

Is an exit likely?

As with Hall, a suitable offer for Bellingham could leave City with a decision to make. The 17-year-old is under contract until 2024 but it remains to be seen if any of the keen clubs actually firm up their interest in the teenager.

Krystian Bielik

Bielik has been big hit since signing on loan from Derby County in the summer. Speculation has circulated over a potential winter return to Pride Park, but Rams boss Paul Warne has played down the chances of a recall, while Eustace has spoken of the Poland international’s happiness at St. Andrew’s.

Is an exit likely?

All parties seem happy for Bielik to see out the season with the Blues and he’s certainly performing well, so it seems he could be one to remain beyond January.

1 of 20 Which currently Birmingham City player wears the shirt number 23? Jonathan Leko Harlee Dean Jobe Bellingham Emmanuel Longelo

Sam Cosgrove

Birmingham City’s loaned out striker Cosgrove has made a good impression with Plymouth Argyle this season and it has been said he could be used in a trade deal to try and sign loan ace Bielik from Derby County permanently.

Is an exit likely?

There’s a major snag to that reported trade deal – Cosgrove has already played for two clubs this season and he can’t play for a third. That means it’s either Birmingham City or Plymouth Argyle for the rest of the season, ruling out a move to Derby County.

It seems a stay with the Pilgrims would be for the best this season.

Hannibal Mejbri

As often is the case with in-form loan players, Mejbri has seen speculation over a winter recall circulate. He arrived on a season-long deal in the summer but Manchester United do hold the option to recall him in January if needs be.

Is an exit likely?

Thankfully though, that seems unlikely. Mejbri has reportedly been assured of a full season out on loan and given his involvement with the Blues, a change of scenery isn’t needed.