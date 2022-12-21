Sheffield United summer signing expected to attract January interest, says reporter

Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic is expected to attract winter interest alongside Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, Nathan Hemmingham of Yorkshire Live has said.

Sheffield United pulled off an impressive coup when they snapped up Ahmedhodzic in the summer.

It marked the start of a move into more niche markets for the Blades and they’re hopeful of replicating that success moving forward too. The centre-back has managed four goals and two assists in 17 games in the second-tier, also helping keep eight clean sheets as Paul Heckingbottom’s side fight for promotion.

Sheffield United’s key men are no strangers to interest from elsewhere and speculation has already been circulating around forward Ndiaye and midfielder Berge.

Now though, Bosnian international Ahmedhodzic has been mentioned alongside the duo by Hemmingham in a report for Yorkshire Live, stating he too is expected to attract interest after an impressive start to life with the Bramall Lane outfit.

Any surprise?

When someone performs as well as Ahmedhodzic has done in the Championship, interest is inevitable.

The English second-tier is a fantastic talent pool for top-flight clubs to recruit from, and the 23-year-old is a player who looks destined for a future at a higher level after spending time in the top tiers of France and Sweden previously.

Sheffield United aren’t necessarily under pressure to cash in though and with their own promotion ambitions taking priority, losing someone as important as Ahmedhodzic would be a big blow. Keeping him should be a priority and given that he’s tied down to a deal until 2026, the matter is firmly in the Blades’ hands.

It remains to be seen who if anyone comes in for Ahmedhodzic, with interest reportedly expected now.