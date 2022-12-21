Out of favour Middlesbrough man training with Ipswich Town, report claims

Middlesbrough midfielder Massimo Luongo is training with Ipswich Town ahead of the end of his contract, TWTD has said.

Ipswich Town first had the former Tottenham Hotspur and QPR man on the books in 2012, recruiting him on loan when he was still on the books at White Hart Lane.

He’s now with Championship side Middlesbrough, who he signed for in the summer after his Sheffield Wednesday deal ended.

However, his return to second-tier football hasn’t gone as hoped. He’s been unable to break into the side since penning a short-term deal back in September and with the end of said deal nearing, he’ll almost certainly be on the hunt for a fresh start this winter.

Now, as per a report from TWTD, he’s linked up with former club Ipswich Town to train with Kieran McKenna’s side.

The Tractor Boys are casting their eyes over the Australian with a view to a potential deal as they weigh up strengthening their midfield. Injury problems have meant youngster Cameron Humphreys has had a sustained run in the team alongside Sam Morsy.

A shrewd addition on the cards?

Luongo’s time with Middlesbrough hasn’t gone to plan, but he’s shown before just how good he can be in the Championship when fully fit and in the right system.

He was a popular figure at Sheffield Wednesday although injury issues did prevent him from really making the most of his time at Hillsborough. It will be hoped a return to Portman Road can help kick his career into action though after a difficult season to date.

As a free agent, he’ll be a low risk addition, but it could have high rewards for McKenna and Ipswich Town as they scrap it out for a return to the Championship.