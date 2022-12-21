Opinion: Birmingham City would be foolish to go through with reported Derby County transfer plan, and here’s why

Birmingham City are keen on making Derby County loanee Krystian Bielik a permanent player, and they could send Sam Cosgrove the other way in a bid to make the move happen.

Bielik has impressed on loan at Birmingham City this season. The steely midfielder has brought tenacity and solidity to the Birmingham City XI and it’s understandable to see why Blues want to make him a permanent player.

But it’s been revealed that Birmingham City don’t have the required funds to out-right buy Bielik from Derby County, and that Blues could instead offer Cosgrove as part of a swap deal for Bielik.

Cosgrove signed for Birmingham City in January 2021. Blues paid Aberdeen a reported £2million for the striker who’s so far amassed 14 total league appearances for the club, failing to score in any of them.

He’s since spent time on loan with Shrewsbury Town, AFC Wimbledon, and now Plymouth Argyle, and with his current club, he’s shining.

Plymouth are getting the best out of Cosgrove who’s found the back of the net six times in 15 League One appearances so far this season.

Playing in a more positive and direct set up, Cosgrove is starting to rediscover his scoring touch and for Birmingham City, they now have a player on their hands who could really benefit their own team in the near future.

A natural successor?

John Eustace operates with two strikers on the pitch in Scott Hogan and Troy Deeney. Deeney has been in fine form himself this season, but at 34 years old, Eustace may be thinking about who can come into the side after Deeney.

And the answer may well be Cosgrove – he’s a similar type of striker to Deeney in that he’s a big and powerful target man who can hold up the ball and link up with those around him.

Whilst having Bielik in the side on a permanent basis would be a huge plus, losing Cosgrove in a bid to make it happen seems a bit rash from Blues.

Eustace would be much better off keeping Cosgrove at the club and eventually integrating him into this current set up, which would suit Cosgrove much more than the Lee Bowyer or Aitor Karanka sides of the past.