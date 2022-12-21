Mark Robins quizzed on potential interest in out of favour Coventry City defender

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has remained coy on the possibility of Todd Kane leaving the club in January, saying he has ‘no idea’ if he’s attracted interest yet.

Coventry City man Kane has found regular game time hard to come by with the Sky Blues this season.

He’s made just seven appearances in the Championship appearances, with his lone start coming in the 2-1 defeat to Blackpool at the end of October. The ex-Chelsea man has had to settle for brief substitute appearances otherwise, playing just 140 minutes of league action.

A summer exit was rumoured in the summer but failed to materialise, so with January approaching, a new chance to make a fresh start away from the CBS Arena could present itself.

However now, as quoted by Coventry Live, Robins has remained coy on Kane’s position with the Sky Blues.

When quizzed on any interest in the right-sided defender, the Coventry City boss said he had ‘no idea’ if anyone has come in for Kane yet, though stated there might be given his qualities. He said:

“I honestly have no idea but Toddy is a good player so potentially there will be.

“But I have no inkling on anybody at this stage, no inkling on anybody having any interest and hopefully that remains the case and we can add to it and move forward through January.”

Best for all?

Even if a winter move doesn’t transpire for Kane, you get the feeling 2023 will bring a new challenge for the defender anyway.

His contract with Coventry City expires at the end of the season and given the lack of game time he’s got this season, it would be a surprise if he’s in Robins’ plans for the long-term beyond the end of the current campaign.

The second half of the season may well present a chance for him to break back into the side but if he’s not going to get regular minutes with the Sky Blues, a January exit could be best for the Huntingdon-born defender.