‘In truth…’ – Ex-Sunderland director Methven addresses recent Charlton Athletic speculation

Former Sunderland shareholder and director Charlie Methven has confirmed he has no intention of taking up a role with Charlton Athletic amid recent speculation.

The Addicks are struggling in League One at the moment and fans are becoming concerned regarding the direction the club is heading in.

Reports started emerging linking Methven to the Addicks, with some claiming he was set to become a chief executive at the club following his departure from the Black Cats earlier this year.

Hearing that ex-Sunderland chief exec Charlie Methven may become chief exec at #cafc if Mansour investment in the club is confirmed. He has been at recent matches. Valley/SL purchase not expected, at least immediately. More developments likely tomorrow. — Rick Everitt (@airmanbrown) December 19, 2022

However now, Methven has spoke out regarding the rumours linking him with billionaire Mohamed Mansour and Charlton Athletic, telling London News Online:

“In truth I had never even heard of Mr Mansour, and have no intention of becoming an exec at CAFC or anywhere else for that matter.

“I know Thomas Sandgaard a bit ‐ I met him when Sunderland played Charlton a couple of years back and he had just taken over ownership. A few weeks ago we caught up for the first time in a while, and I advised him to hire some experienced senior execs to run the club.

“I don’t think that was especially revolutionary advice, but he took it and I recommended a few candidates I had come across during my time in football.”

Yesterday, the Addicks announced the appointment Andy Scott, Jim Rodwell and Ed Warrick to their club hierarchy and given Methven’s links with Rodwell and his recent admission, the former Sunderland director may have been behind Sandgaard’s reasoning for these appointments.

Not the way forward…

Methven has developed a big reputation among many fans aware of his time at Sunderland, and it’s not the sort of reputation of someone you want involved with your club in a time of hardship.

Charlton Athletic have a long road ahead of them and fans will be hoping new manager Dean Holden will be able to guide them forward amid the off-field issues at the club.

The January transfer window will be huge for the Addicks and now with a host of new figures onboard, hopefully they can begin looking forward to a more stable future, however unlikely that may seem.

Whilst Methven has cooled the rumours for now, Mansour is openly looking at buying a club, so this may not be the last we hear of this.

Holden will be looking at getting off to a winning start when his side host Peterborough United next on Boxing Day.