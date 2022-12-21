Hull City ace attracting potential transfer interest from Turkey

Turkish reporter Sercan Dikme has revealed potential transfer interest in Hull City’s Ozan Tufan.

Tufan, 27, joined Hull City from Fenerbahce last summer, and the Turkish international has since scored four goals in 20 Championship appearances for the Tigers.

But A Spor journalist Dikme has now revealed that Turkish giant Besiktas – managed by Senol Gunes who’s mentioned below – may have a potential interest in Tufan ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Dikme though goes on to point out that a move seems unlikely at this stage given Tufan’s importance in the Hull City side:

Şenol Güneş sol bek, stoper transferi istiyor. Stoper transferi o mevkiden biri ayrılırsa olabilir. Orta saha transferi sürpriz olur. Ozan Tufan için Hull City’le görüşülüyor ama takım için önemli bir futbolcu olduğu için şu an ihtimal düşük. Değişir mi bilemiyorum… — Sercan Dikme (@sercan_dikme) December 20, 2022

Last month, Hull City boss Liam Rosenior addressed apparent Serie A interest in Tufan, and whilst he played down the rumours, he didn’t completely rule out a January move for the Turkish midfielder.

And whilst this emerging link to Besiktas will obviously be a concern for Hull City, it seems like the Tigers have no plans to sell a player they signed only a few months ago.

Tufan to Turkey?

Given Hull City’s ongoing struggles in the Championship, and the pedigree that Tufan has in Turkish football, this link to Besiktas seems to make sense.

But he’s Hull’s player and he remains under contract for another two-and-a-half years, so a sale next month seems unlikely as things stand.

Whether or not Tufan’s head will eb turned by this link though remains to be seen – it’s been a tough season so far for Hull City but with Rosenior in place, results are slowly improving.

Hull City have drawn their last two Championship outings and go up against fellow strugglers Blackpool on boxing Day.