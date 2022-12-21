How are the Watford players out on loan faring? Fletcher, Quina, Pussetto and more

Watford currently have 10 players plying their trade out on loan in the hopes of gaining valuable playing time elsewhere. But how have they fared so far this season?

Watford have started the season well following their relegation from the Premier League last time out. After 23 games played they sit in 4th place, with 10 wins, seven draws and six defeats during that time.

Their squad was one of the strongest in the division coming down from the top flight, and having dipped into the transfer market in the summer it means players on the peripheries have needed to go out on loan to get regular minutes. Here we look at how the current Watford names out on loan are getting on…

Ashley Fletcher

Having impressed during his time at Middlesbrough, a move to then-Premier League side Watford seemed warranted. Yet the move didn’t work out, with the striker limited to just six appearances; although he did score two and register one assist in that time.

With his playing time limited at Vicarage Road he secured a loan move to fellow Championship outfit Wigan Athletic this summer. His minutes at his new loan club have followed a similar pattern however, as he is yet to start a game for the Latics, making just seven substitute appearances, with 22 minutes his longest stretch out on the pitch.

Domingos Quina

A player with bags of potential, Watford fans will be keeping a close eye on attacking midfielder Quina, who is currently out on loan in La Liga with Elche. However, he has played just nine times in all competitions for the Spanish side, and is yet to score or assist.

Elche are currently bottom of the league standings with just four points after 14 games and Quina will be hoping to be given another shot after not playing in each of their last four outings.

Ignacio Pussetto

Pussetto has played nine times for Watford since making the switch from Udinese in 2020, but with him down the pecking order a loan move back to Italy this season looks to be the best fit. He joined Sampdoria in September and he has gone on to play six times in all competitions so far.

He has not yet found the net and has made just two starts, in a Sampdoria side that find themselves second bottom in the table with just one win in 15 games.

Pussetto has been used on the right wing, left wing and through the middle so far and will be looking for some consistency in both the position he is deployed, and his goalscoring form, in the hopes of helping his side out of the relegation battle they currently find themselves in.

Kwadwo Baah

Although he has not yet played for the Hornets, Baah is a player who was highly sought after before arriving, with Manchester City reportedly set to sign him at one stage. He is a player who is highly regarded at Vicarage Road and he is currently out on loan in Germany with Fortuna Dusseldorf in the 2. Bundesliga.

He has played seven times for his new loan club, yet the forward has not registered a goal or an assist. However, he has been a bit-part player, and has been limited to appearances off the bench in the senior side, and a handful of starts for the academy.

Juergen Elitim

Another player yet to make his Watford debut, Elitim is currently on loan at Racing Santander in the Spanish second division. He was a regular for his new side in midfield before picking up a foot injury in October.

He had started all but one game prior to the injury, from when he was serving a red card suspension. The 23-year-old Colombian has impressed so far, and will be hoping to return soon in the hopes of getting more minutes and helping Racing Santander up the standings.