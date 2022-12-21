How are the Swansea City players out on loan faring? Whittaker, Garrick, Joseph and more

Swansea City are 10th in the Championship following a poor run of form, but how are those on loan away from the club faring?

The Swans were inside the top-six not long ago, but a run of seven league outings without a win has left them slowly sliding down the standings.

Russell Martin’s side are known for playing attractive football and their squad is capable of competing at this level, but improvements must be made before things get worse. January will bring the chance for change and the window provides a good chance to assess those away from the club too.

Swansea City currently have five players out on loan, and here we take a look at how they’re faring…

Jordon Garrick

Garrick, 24, is currently in League One with Lincoln City.

The Imps are struggling for consistency so far this season, and the same can be said for Garrick’s form. The winger has featured in 11 third tier games and is yet to register a goal or an assist. His only goal contributions to date have come in both the EFL Trophy and the Carabao Cup.

Kyle Joseph

Joseph is enjoying a more pleasant time in League One with Oxford United.

The 21-year-old striker has five goals in 15 league games and despite Oxford United sitting lower in the table than the Imps, they are on a run of ten games unbeaten. However, the striker is currently sidelined for the long-term through an ankle injury and has been since November.

It will be hoped he can return to form when he’s back amongst the action though.

Morgan Whittaker

The 21-year-old was sent to Plymouth Argyle in the summer, who currently sit top of League One as we enter the festive period.

Whittaker can play across the frontline and the young prospect has 12 goal contributions in 22 league games so far, making him the clear standout of those on loan away from the Swansea.com Stadium.

Whittaker is impressing fans with his form, and proving just why he deserves a shot in the Championship with his parent club.

Daniel Williams

The young Welshman was sent to The New Saints who sit top of Wales’ top division.

The central midfielder has played in nine league games so far this season, putting in solid performances and even popping up with a goal and an assist. Williams, 21, will be hoping to improve on this in the second-half of the campaign for when he returns to his parent club.

Lewis Webb

Webb, 21, was also sent to Wales’ top tier. The young goalkeeper plays for Aberystwyth and has 12 league games to his name so far.

Webb’s loan contract comes to an end in January, so he will either spend the rest of the season at another loan spell, or in Swansea’s U21 squad.