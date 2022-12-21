How are the Sheffield Wednesday players out on loan faring? Brennan, Galvin, Trueman and more

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a strong 2022/23 campaign to date, but how are those out on loan faring away from Hillsborough?

Sheffield Wednesday have made good use of the loan market this season, sending a host of talent youngsters out on loan to give them regular minutes away from Darren Moore’s first-team.

But just how have they fared away from Hillsborough? Ahead of January, we take a look here…

Ciaran Brennan

Brennan joined League Two side Swindon Town on a season-long deal in the summer and after a challenging start to life under Scott Lindsey, he’s forced his way into the starting XI at the County Ground.

He missed out on the win over Barrow last time out but had started the six games prior. It will be hoped that run of games can continue moving forward having only played 13 times in the first half of the season.

Ryan Galvin

Left-sided ace Galvin has been tipped for a future senior role at Sheffield Wednesday since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2020 but much of his senior action has come out on loan.

The 21-year-old is currently on the books with National League outfit Maidstone United, where he has become the go-to man on the left-side of defence, operating either as a full-back or a wing-back.

Will Trueman

Trueman is the first of three youngsters to have headed out this month on short-term deals until January. He made a goalscoring debut for the Owls in the EFL Trophy and is now with Mickleover.

The young midfielder is still waiting on his debut after their clash with Hednesford Town was called off last weekend.

Jay Glover

Belper Town brought in Glover as part of a double loan deal with the Owls earlier this month and on his first start for the club, the midfielder found the back of the net in a victory over Ashbourne.

He too is with the club until January, so his situation will likely be reassessed then.

Paulo Aguas

Aguas joined Belper alongside Glover and has made two starts for the club since. It’s the first taste of senior football the 19-year-old has had away from Hillsborough having made his debut in the EFL Trophy earlier this campaign.