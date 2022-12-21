How are the Sheffield United players out on loan faring? Osula, Seriki, Eastwood and more

Sheffield United have seen a host of young players head out on loan this season, but how are they faring away from Bramall Lane?

Sheffield United utilise the loan market well to help develop some of their emerging talents, giving them a chance to prove themselves in first-team football before making the step up at Bramall Lane.

But how are those currently away from the Blades faring? With January approaching, we check in with Sheffield United’s loaned out players…

Will Osula

Osula hasn’t been able to nail down a starting spot with Derby County but he’s still made a decent impression at Pride Park.

He netted a brace in a 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley in October and has three goals and an assist in three FA Cup games. Although it might have been hoped he’s start more games, he’s still benefitting from his time with the Rams.

Femi Seriki

20-year-old defender Seriki had been a regular starter for League Two strugglers Rochdale in the early stages of the season but he’s found game time difficult to come by of late.

He hasn’t started since October, making three sub appearances and watching on from the bench three times in the last six games.

Jake Eastwood

Unlike most names on this list, Eastwood already has a wealth of experience at the age of 26. He’s currently up in Scotland with Ross County but he’s served as no.2 all season, meaning he’s still waiting on his league debut for the Staggies.

Joe Starbuck

Starbuck spent time in the National League North with Kidderminster Harriers earlier this season but is currently with Boston United on a deal until January.

He’s played twice since joining and his situation will likely be reassessed upon his return next month.

Harry Boyes

Boyes thrived on loan with Solihull Moors last season but his Forest Green Rovers spell has been more challenging. He had to wait until October for his debut due to injury but he’s nailed down a starting spot since. In 14 outings, he’s managed two assists.

Zak Brunt

21-year-old midfielder Brunt has been a nailed on starter with National League side Boreham Wood this season, notching up 23 appearances across all competitions.

It’s made for another promising spell away from Bramall Lane for Brunt, who many believe could make the grade with Paul Heckingbottom’s side in the future.

George Broadbent

Broadbent is also on loan with Boreham Wood, joining on a deal until January back in September. He too has nailed down a starting spot, playing all 90 minutes in all but two games since his arrival.

As a winter returnee, the Blades will have to assess the next step for Broadbent next month.

Harrison Neal

Neal has spent much of his young career to date out on loan and he’s currently getting his first shot in the EFL with Barrow.

He’s been a regular starter for Pete Wild’s promotion-chasing Bluebirds too, notching up an impressive 28 appearances across all competitions.

Jean Belehouan

Last but not least is French centre-back Belehouan, who is alongside Blades teammate Starbuck at Boston United.

The defender had been in strong form for the National League North side but he’s been sidelined since early November through head injury protocols and remains sidelined as it stands too.