Dundee United boss confirms whether or not Wigan Athletic loanee will return to the Latics next month

Dundee United manager Liam Fox has confirmed Wigan Athletic’s Jamie McGrath will stay on loan at the club beyond January.

McGrath, 26, has played 15 league games for Dundee United so far this season.

The Irish international has two goals and two assists to date, and his performances have impressed Dundee United’s supporters.

McGrath is an incredibly versatile player but since joining the Tics at the start of 2022, he’s struggled to get a foothold in the team.

And speaking to The Courier, Fox has confirmed that McGrath won’t be recalled in January, saying:

“Jamie is here on a season-long loan so will be staying beyond January. He’s been outstanding since I took over and is enjoying his football.

“He’s got himself back in the Republic of Ireland squad so the loan has worked for him the way he wanted it too as well.”

Dundee United are currently struggling in the Scottish Premiership, so this news will be welcomed by fans north of the border and the stability will surely help McGrath in the long-run.

Making an impact…

Wigan Athletic are now under Kolo Toure’s watch and it’s clear to see the Tics have a long road ahead of them if they want to survive relegation this season.

Being able to recall McGrath would’ve given them another option which definitely wouldn’t have gone amiss, but in the grand scheme of things, staying in Scotland is probably ideal for both parties.

McGrath clearly has quality, but he needs to find a lot more consistency to be able to perform and play a part at the DW Stadium in the future.

Earning a spot back in the Republic of Ireland national side is a step in the right direction and hopefully for Wigan Athletic he’s raring to go in the summer upon his return.

Wigan Athletic next face Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.