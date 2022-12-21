Contract update emerges regarding Birmingham City, West Brom and Huddersfield Town target

Portsmouth chief executive Andy Cullen has said that he’s confident Jay Mingi will sign a new deal with the club amid interest from elsewhere.

Portsmouth midfielder Mingi has broken into Danny Cowley’s starting XI in recent months.

He’s been in and around the senior side at Fratton Park for some time but he’s now started six of the last seven League One games. Mingi has long been tipped for a bright future but with his deal up at the end of the season, it remains to be seen if it lays with Pompey.

Ahead of January, as revealed here on The72, Mingi is fielding interest from the Championship.

Birmingham City, West Brom and Huddersfield Town are all keen, but Portsmouth chief Cullen is confident that he’ll sign a new deal having commenced contract talks. As quoted by The News, here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We are in dialogue with Jay and his agent. That is one we would love to tie down if we can and remains an ongoing discussion.

“Jay is one who has come to the forefront this year and had some really good performances. He’s still developing and we also hold compensation rights on the basis we have offered him a contract.” He later added: “Discussions are ongoing, as with any contract negotiation, particularly when there’s no pressure on either side. “They can sometimes become a little protracted, but I would hope we can reach a conclusion pretty soon.”

Time will tell…

It remains to be seen just how Mingi’s situation pans out, but Portsmouth are understandably hopeful of securing his future ahead of the January transfer window.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, next month could be the final chance Pompey have to receive a cash fee for Mingi’s services. Losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign when there’s interest in his services would be a blow, but it will be hoped he can be tied down to a new deal.

After time with West Ham and Charlton Athletic, the young midfielder has made his breakthrough with Portsmouth and the League One side will be hopeful that their faith in the starlet is repaid.