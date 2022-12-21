Burnley and Aston Villa among sides eyeing Celtic centre-back, report claims

Celtic’s young centre-back Ewan Otoo is attracting interest from Burnley, Aston Villa and Fulham, a report from the Daily Mail has said.

Burnley enjoyed a fruitful first transfer window under Vincent Kompany in the summer, bringing in a host of young prospects and players from abroad to reshape the squad at Turf Moor.

January presents another chance to strengthen for the Clarets, although after such a busy summer, there certainly won’t be as much movement next month.

Now though, with the window a matter of weeks away now, a new target has emerged for Burnley.

The Daily Mail states that the Championship leaders are among the English sides chasing Celtic prodigy Otoo.

The 20-year-old centre-back is captain of Celtic’s B team and has made a good impression in the Scottish Lowland League this season, impressive as a defensive midfielder as well as in the heart of defence.

Burnley aren’t the only side keen though, with Premier League pair Aston Villa and Fulham also linked.

One to watch?

Obviously, it remains to be seen if the rumoured interest in Otoo’s services develops into anything more serious as the January window approaches. But, he does seem to be on the right path in the early stages of his career.

Plenty of top talents have emerged from Celtic’s academy over the years and having impressed for the B team, Otoo looks to have a good chance of making a senior breakthrough in the years to come.

The Glaswegian defender’s versatility could be a valuable trait over the course of his career and with his deal up at the end of the season, it’s not a surprise interest is growing.