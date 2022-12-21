3 wingers Burnley should consider as report reveals Valencia’s advantage in chase for Chilean star

Burnley chairman Alan Pace has said he can’t see much transfer business taking place this January, but that hasn’t stopped rumours from circulating.

Burnley are among those to have been mentioned as admirers of Chilean prodigy Lucas Assadi, who plies his trade in his home country with Universidad de Chile.

Operating as a winger and in attacking midfield, the 18-year-old has made an impressive breakthrough in 2022. However, Spanish giants Valencia are said to have the upper hand in the chase for his signature given that he already speaks Spanish.

With that in mind, here are three other wingers the Clarets would be wise to consider…

Ayoub Assal – AFC Wimbledon

Domestic players tend to be a little more expensive but Assal has already proven his talents in League One and League Two.

Under the right coaching, the 20-year-old AFC Wimbledon man has the talents to go to the very top. Assal has nine goals and three assists in 27 games this season and has already played 93 times for the Dons’ first-team, operating on either the left or right-wing as well as through the middle as a no.10.

Ivan Leguizamon – San Lorenzo

With Assadi reportedly on the Clarets’ radar, it seems they’ve got an eye on the South American continent. Another young talent who has caught the eye in the region is Paraguayan ace Leguizamon, who can also play in the middle or on the wing.

Much of his game time has been off the bench for Argentina’s San Lorenzo and he’s managed two goals and four assists in the process. He’d be one to nurture and develop but Leguizamon could be a good one to target before he really catches fire.

Alieu Fadera – Zulte Waregem

Kompany has utilised the Belgian market well since his arrival and if a promising winger is something he’s keen to add, Gambian ace Fadera is one who should definitely be on his radar.

The 21-year-old, who can also play anywhere across the front three, has four goals and six assists in 18 games this season. He’s impressed for a struggling Zulte Waregem side and given the strong contingency of ex-Jupiler Pro League players, a move to Turf Moor could be a good one for all.