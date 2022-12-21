3 strikers Preston North End could realistically sign next month including Rotherham United man

Preston North End are in the market for a striker next month, reports have revealed.

Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe is hoping to bolster his side’s promotion credentials with a new striker and a new right wing-back next month.

Preston North End currently sit in 7th place of the table after a very strong season to date, although goals are still proving hard to come by at times.

The club scored just once in their opening six league games of the season before finally putting three past the likes of Norwich City, and more recently, four past neighbours Blackburn Rovers.

But another striker wouldn’t go amiss and here we look at three who Preston North End could realistically sign on permanent deals next month…

Lyle Taylor

Nottingham Forest outcast Lyle Taylor looks like he could be on the move next month, with several Championship teams having already been mentioned alongside him in the build up to January.

He’s shone at Championship level before and did so in the second half of last season, scoring five goals in 14 Championship outings whilst on loan at Birmingham City.

Taylor might not be a glamour signing for Preston, but he’d certainly bring another degree of experience and quality to Lowe’s attacking department.

Chiedozie Ogbene

This one could be a potentially interesting one – Chiedozie Ogbene has shone for Rotherham United in the Championship this season, having scored six goals in 18 league outings so far.

He’s become more of an out-and-out striker for the Millers who have a number of players that have attracted transfer interest this season; one of them being Dan Barlaser.

It’s said that the club believe it would make financial sense to cash in on Barlaser next month and so that could suggests that other Rotherham players could be on the move too – or at least that Rotherham will listen to offers for their players.

Ogbene is still only 25 years old and so he’s got plenty of years left ahead of him, and plenty of potential to fulfil. What’s more is that he’s a completely different striker to the likes of Ched Evans and Emil Riis in that he’s more of a driving forward, who can run in behind defences and so on.

It might be a pricey pursuit but for Preston, this could be a signing that really benefits the team in both the short and long run.

Victor Adeboyejo

Former Chelsea youngster Victor Adeboyejo has shone for Burton Albion in League One this season, scoring 10 goals in 22 league appearances for the struggling Brewers.

His form has already caught the attention of Hull City who’ve been linked with a potential January swoop for the Nigerian attacker, who was previously at Barnsley.

He struggled for goals at Oakwell, but the 24-year-old has come to life at Burton Albion and playing in an attacking, free-flowing Preston side could see him prevail in the Championship at the second time of asking.