3 right wing-backs Swansea City could realistically target next month including Crystal Palace man

Swansea City have a right wing-back on their January shopping list, according to WalesOnline.

Swansea City have seemingly been in the market for a versatile, attacking right wing-back for the last two transfer windows now.

Russell Martin has been forced to play certain players out of position on the right, including Joel Latibeaudiere, but it seems like the Swans will try to plug that gap in next month’s transfer window.

Here, we look at three right wing-backs that Swansea City could realistically target in January…

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been impressing on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One this season. But it’s been revealed that Palace might recall him next month and send him to a Championship club.

A left-footed player who operates in the right wing-back position, Rak-Sakyi is a player with great attacking prowess – he’s scored five goals and assisted two more in 18 League One outings so far this season.

There’s a number of Championship clubs already said to be keen on the Englishman – Swansea City haven’t been linked, but the club is an attractive destination for Premier League clubs to send their youngsters given Martin’s contemporary style of play.

This could be a potentially shrewd loan capture for the Swans.

Max Lowe

The Sheffield United man has recently returned to the matchday squad after spending several weeks on the sidelines with injury.

He’s yet to make an appearance since returning to fitness, and he might yet struggle for game time this season with the Blades having a number of decent options in their full-back department already.

Lowe was loaned to Nottingham Forest last season where he impressed for the Reds, operating as a right wing-back and providing good attacking and defensive cover.

Whether or not Sheffield United would consider loaning him to a potential promotion rival remains to be seen, but Lowe could certainly do with getting some minutes under his belt in the second half of this season.

Regan Poole

Ex-Manchester United youngster Regan Poole has prevailed with Lincoln City in League One. The Welshman has been with the club since joining midway through the 2020/21 campaign, where he left Martin’s previous MK Dons side.

Poole is a dependable right-back who also possess good attacking abilities, and given the fact that Martin knows him well, it could be a signing that makes a lot of sense for Swansea City.

There’s a growing amount of Championship interest in the player though, so this one might be slightly out of the Swans price range.