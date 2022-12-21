3 potential Amad Diallo replacements Sunderland should consider including Bournemouth man

Amad Diallo has set the Championship alight so far this season.

The young Manchester United winger has six goal contributions in 16 league outing so far for Sunderland.

Diallo, 20, has shown his ability and reports have emerged suggesting his parent club could look to recall him next month.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray doesn’t believe this is likely, but nothing can be ruled out.

Here we look at three replacements Sunderland should target if Diallo leaves next month…

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Crystal Palace

Rak-Sakyi, 20, is currently on at Charlton Athletic in League One, where he’s enjoyed an impressive season so far.

However, the Eagles hold a recall option and it has been reported recently that a number of clubs across the Championship and League One are interested in the young winger.

The versatile attacker has seven goal contributions in League One for a struggling Addicks side and in January, Palace may opt to see how he fares with a six-month Championship spell.

He could be an ideal Diallo replacement for Sunderland.

Jamal Lowe – Bournemouth

Lowe has a lot of experience at Championship level. The former Swansea City man played a big part in Bournemouth’s promotion last year scoring seven and assisting two in the second tier.

But he has only made one Premier League appearance since and the 28-year-old may be willing to move for more minutes.

Lowe isn’t the typical Sunderland signing, but when looking for short-term solutions in January, proven quality is key, and Lowe brings exactly that.

Oscar Bobb – Manchester City

Bobb, 19, is a much more ‘typical’ Sunderland signing.

The versatile attacker can play anywhere across the front-line and so far this season he has nine goal contributions in 11 outings in the Premier League 2.

Sunderland do have something of a pre-existing relationship with Manchester City which has saw them bring in players like Callum Doyle and Patrick Roberts, and that could help them out again here.

Signing someone who hasn’t had much experience at a senior level would be a risk, but it’s one that has payed off for the Black Cats before.