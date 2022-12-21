2 under-rated Sunderland players who deserve more credit – do you agree?

Sunderland have surprised a lot of fans with their performances so far in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray’s side haven’t had it easy though with injuries and a shock managerial departure, but they’ve come out strong and sit just three points outside the top-six as we head into the festive period.

The Black Cats have quite a young and exciting squad and one where many hadn’t played at this level before this season, making their displays all the more impressive.

And they haven’t been short of praise either, but there are certainly players in Sunderland’s squad who have gone a bit unnoticed this season.

Here we look at two under-rated Sunderland players who perhaps deserve more credit…

Dan Neil

Neil picked up Sunderland’s Young Player of the Year award last season, and given this is only his second year in senior football, the academy graduate is doing pretty well.

The creative midfielder has an eye for a pass and has definitely gone more under the radar this year, compared to the first half of last season.

The 21-year-old is still a prospect and he does still have room for improvement, but he is a key part in Sunderland’s midfield and his work-rate and desire cannot be questioned.

He hasn’t picked up as many goal contributions this season as he did in the last, but that could be due to the higher competition and different system that Sunderland are playing right now.

Neil could easily be part of Sunderland’s squad for a while yet and he is still a player with big potential.

Alex Pritchard

The former Premier League attacking midfielder had to be on this list.

Pritchard hasn’t set the league alight with goals or assists, but he plays a huge part in Sunderland’s transition from defence to attack and he links the play better than anyone Sunderland have in his position.

Pritchard was one of a few players in the squad with past Championship experience and he certainly shows it. When absent, Sunderland do often struggle to create consistent chances as proven against Hull City last time out.

At 29 years old, Pritchard is also one of a few players Sunderland don’t have a natural replacement for, and this could be an area of concern heading into the January window. But Mowbray’s task will be to keep him fit enough to play as many games as possible because Sunderland are undoubtedly a stronger side with him in it.