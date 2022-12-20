‘United have to be very wary’ – Manchester United v Burnley prediction: The72

Manchester United host Burnley in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.

Vincent Kompany’s side sit top of the Championship table and look a real force so far this season.

The Clarets look destined for an immediate return to the Premier League and this cup outing is a chance for them to test out their new-look side against one of the best in the country.

Manchester United sit 5th in the Premier League and will provide a huge test for this exciting Burnley side. Erik ten Hag’s side have played two friendlies during the World Cup break – against Cadiz and Real Betis – and they lost them both, so a win here is crucial ahead of their Premier League return v Nottingham Forest next week.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Burnley are a dangerous side who could probably challenge a fair few Premier League teams at the moment. Kompany will be keen to upset Manchester United and he’ll be confident of a big shock coming into this one. His side have score at least two in nine of their past 11 outings, but they do have the ability to start slow and be slack defensively.

“Manchester United have the quality to blow teams away, but I don’t see it happening here. The Red Devils need to put together a good run of form but I expect Burnley to really take the game to them.

“I can see this one being close and it wouldn’t surprise me if Burnley have moments of dominance, but in the end I think the experience of United will get them over the line.”

Score prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Burnley

Luke Phelps

“This should be a really good game and I’m excited to watch this one. Burnley are really starting to steamroll the Championship and I think they’ll eventually win the title, and by a fair few points as well.

“Ahead of what looks like an inevitable Premier League return then, Kompany will be eager to pit his side against Premier League opposition and it doesn’t get much tougher than a trip to Old Trafford.

“United have to be very wary of Burnley and the attacking threat they pose – the Clarets have a lot of pace and quality going forward but they’re also very solid at the back.

“I really think Manchester United will have a tough evening, but I think their experience and quality will see them over the line in the latter stages of the game.”

Score prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Burnley