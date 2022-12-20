‘The ace up their sleeve…’ – Can Derby County secure promotion this season?

Derby County currently sit 6th in League One in their first season back in the third-tier.

The Rams suffered an unfortunate relegation last time around, dropping out of the Championship despite a valiant effort from all at Pride Park to pull off a surprise escape after being deducted 21 points,.

Derby County have started positively in League One though and are in the play-off spots after 21 games.

Paul Warne is at the helm and the club appear to be in safe hands, but there’s a long way to go yet and League One is an unforgiving division.

So, can Derby County secure an immediate return to the Championship? Our writers have their say…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Derby County’s relegation last season is not something any football fan wants to see, however they showed great fight and determination despite the odds being stacked against them.

“It was a shame to see Wayne Rooney leave the club, but with Warne they have someone who is incredibly capable of earning promotion from League One.

“The Rams did suffer a patchy spell and whilst there’s plenty of time left in the season, they are someway off the automatic spots so they may have to brace themselves for a play-off campaign.

“I believe it is pivotal Derby County go up this year. We have seen time and time again big clubs relegated into the third tier and stagnate there, which is something they must try to avoid with everything they’ve got. Derby aren’t in perfect shape, but they’re a much more stable outfit than they were 12 months ago and they are certainly able to compete with the other promotion-chasing sides in League One.

“It’s a hard one to call and it will go down to the wire, but I actually think the adversity suffered last year will help the club give everything they can in their quest to return to Championship football.”

1 of 15 How old was Tom Huddlestone when Derby County sold him to Spurs for £4.23m in the 2005/06 season? 17 18 19 20

James Ray

“The Rams face a really tough battle for promotion to the Championship. League One gets stronger every year and that’s certainly proving to be the case again this season.

“One of Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle or Sheffield Wednesday will miss out on automatic promotion and ultimately be forced to go through the play-offs. They’ll likely end up favourites to emerge victorious, but Barnsley, Bolton and Peterborough United are all capable of winning promotion too.

“Warne is the ace up their sleeve though and his promotion pedigree could give them a good chance of emerging victorious in the play-offs.

“That said, I think this is a season too early. I can see them getting the play-offs, but I think they’ll fall short.”