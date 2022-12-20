The 4 Watford players linked with moves away this season and the likelihood of each player leaving in January

Watford have quickly climbed back up the Championship under Slaven Bilic, whose side sit in 4th place as things stand.

Watford were loitering in the mid-table region just a couple of months ago. Now though, the Hornets are looking like definite play-off contenders in the Championship.

The upcoming January transfer window could make or break their season and Bilic will be wary of Premier League clubs swooping for some of his top talents.

Here we look at the four Watford players who’ve been linked with moves away this season, and discuss the likelihood of each player leaving next month…

Jeremy Ngakia

Right-back Jeremy Ngakia was linked with a surprise move to Hull City towards the end of last summer.

Hull were in the market for a right-back and Ngakia wasn’t playing under Rob Edwards, so a connection was made.

Whether there was any truth in the rumour remains to be seen, but the 22-year-old has started the last three for Watford since returning from injury.

It seems like Bilic likes the youngster and so a January sale now seems unlikely.

William Troost-Ekong

And William Troost-Ekong is another name who’s come back into the side since Bilic took charge.

The Nigerian wasn’t favoured by Edwards either but Bilic handed Troost-Ekong a lengthy run in the starting XI between October and the World Cup break.

Back in August, reports linked Troost-Ekong with a move to Italy with Bologna, but he seems to be in Bilic’s promotion plans now and he’s still under contract for another two-and-a-half years, so a January sale seems unlikely.

Joao Pedro

Last summer, Watford striker Joao Pedro was seemingly on the verge of a big money move to Newcastle United.

But the Magpies eventually dropped their pursuit of the the 21-year-old and signed Alexander Isak instead, although reports have since claimed that Eddie Howe’s side remain keen on a move for Pedro ahead of January.

Pedro is obviously a talent. He’s a key player for Watford and he only seems to be getting better, having scored eight in the league so far this season.

As ever though, if a big money offer comes in then it may be very difficult to turn it down – as much as Watford want to secure promotion, a £35million or so bid for Pedro could be too much to refuse, and so this potential transfer can’t be ruled out.

Ismaila Sarr

And Ismaila Sarr is the other key Watford player who could be on the move next month.

He too came close to leaving last summer but for his move to Aston Villa falling through at the final hurdle, and reports (Mirror via Goodison News) leading up to January are now crediting Everton with a strong interest.

But the cash-strapped Merseyside club seem unlikely to cough up anything close to the £40million that Watford paid for Sarr back in 2019, with reports suggesting that the Toffees would prefer a loan deal.

It seems hopeful that any club would pay close to £40million for Sarr – especially given the fact that Villa nearly signed him for just £25million last summer – and so what the situation is here remains unclear.

But Sarr seems destined to move on at some point, with his current Watford deal set to expire in 2024.

It all depends on whether an acceptable offer comes in and also whether or not Pedro leaves, as Watford seem unlikely to sell both in the same window.