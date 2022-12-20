Sunderland’s top 3 January signings of the last decade – do you agree?

Sunderland fans are looking forward to what could be a pivotal January transfer window.

Tony Mowbray’s side sit 12th in the table following a point away at Hull City. Sunderland look inconsistent, but for their first season back in the second-tier, their showing so far has been impressive and will satisfy the board.

The Black Cats’ recruitment strategy appears to be majorly successful, but there are certainly areas that need improvement. This January could be a big month for Kristjaan Speakman to show Sunderland fans he is able and willing to address the weaknesses left in the squad following the summer window.

Here, we look at Sunderland’s top three January signings of the last decade…

3. Lamine Kone

The Ivory Coast defender joined Sunderland under Sam Allardyce in 2016 and played a huge part in the Black Cats’ survival that season.

Kone scored goals against Manchester United and Everton within his first six months at the club, but things went downhill following Allardyce’s departure.

Despite the sour end to Kone’s time at Sunderland, his arrival in that January window had such a big impact on the club and fans that he couldn’t be left out.

2. Ross Stewart

Stewart is the only player on this list to still be at Sunderland and the Scottish striker undoubtedly deserves it.

Joining in January 2021, the Scot was originally second string to Charlie Wyke, but a goal on his debut gave fans an early sign of what he is capable of.

Stewart became Sunderland’s first-choice striker after Wyke departed and in his first full season at the club he scored 26 league goals and spearheaded Sunderland to promotion.

1. Jermain Defoe

Defoe joined Sunderland in 2015 from Toronto as part of a swap deal for Jozy Altidore. Defoe became an immediate fan favourite and soon returned to his scoring form of old in the Premier League.

Defoe’s goals almost single-handedly kept Sunderland in the top-flight across multiple seasons and the now-retired forward is arguably Sunderland’s best striker of the past 10-15 years. His form for the Black Cats even earned him a recall to the England squad in 2017, which delighted former boss Allardyce, who said:

“I’m delighted for Jermain Defoe because if you want goals, the man gets you goals and he’ll get you goals at any level.”

The former England international made a shock return to Wearside last January, but he was never able to recapture his form and he retired a matter of months after returning. He’ll still be fondly remembered for that electric first stint though.