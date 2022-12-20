Sunderland reveal cruel injury blow following Hull City draw

Sunderland have confirmed that Elliot Embleton is set to undergo surgery following the injury he picked up v Hull City last weekend.

Embleton, 23, is a very underrated part of Sunderland’s system.

The versatile attacker-come-midfielder was stretchered off in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw away at Hull City on Saturday in a challenge which also saw him pick up a red card.

Sunderland’s academy graduate has played big roles at key moments for Sunderland but he is now set to face an extended period on the sideline.

In an official statement, Sunderland have revealed:

“Sunderland AFC can confirm that Elliot Embleton will undergo surgery this week on an ankle injury picked up during Saturday’s draw at Hull City.

“The midfielder has suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage, and will face an extended spell on the sidelines.”

Sunderland took the lead despite going down to ten men on Saturday, but they weren’t able to maintain the lead having lost a man and conceding during a flurry of Hull City attacks.

A big miss…

Embleton isn’t always at the forefront of Sunderland’s success and that can see him go under the radar a bit, but his natural ability cannot be overlooked.

He has four goal contributions already in the Championship and he scored an all-important goal at Wembley earlier in the year to help guide Sunderland to promotion.

The former Blackpool loanee is comfortable with both feet and can play a part in several positions, making him a key asset to have in your squad during what is a long and arduous Football League season.

Given the extent of his injury, fans will likely not see Embleton take to the field anytime soon, so Mowbray is going to have to find a replacement.

The Black Cats’ squad is full of attacking talent which will benefit them. Mowbray though has been pretty consistent with his selection and so there are a few players who may not be at the required match sharpness, but who may now be called upon.